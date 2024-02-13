You Don't Need Cast Iron For A Crispy, Gooey Skillet Cookie

Sometimes when you're craving a cookie, you may not want to spend the time rolling out individual servings. Instead, you can scoop the batter into a skillet and bake it up into one giant, gooey chocolate chip cookie. Then, after it's baked, you can slice it up into individual servings, or simply dig in with a spoon.

Typically, cast iron skillets are used to create these giant cookies. The material stays heated consistently throughout the entire skillet, allowing for an even bake. But some cast iron skillet brands can get pricey if you opt to invest in a higher-end one, and you may not want to spend the money if you already have another skillet that you love using.

Fortunately, cast iron skillets aren't your only option. If you want to bake up a warm, gooey, giant cookie, there are a few other kinds of skillets that you can use to achieve the same result: Enamel, copper, aluminum, and stainless steel skillets will all work just as well. If you already have a non-cast iron skillet in your kitchen, you'll just need to make sure it's oven-safe before baking with it.