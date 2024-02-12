The Reason To Avoid Using A Food Processor For Tabbouleh Salad

Now that you've committed to assembling your tabbouleh salad by hand, you're not in the clear just yet. First, you must thoroughly wash and dry your parsley, and remove the leaves from the stems. A salad spinner is useful here to ensure all the excess moisture is wicked away. If the parsley isn't fully dry, your tabbouleh could end up too watery, and this applies to the mint as well.

You'll want to chop carefully to avoid bruising these fine, delicate herbs, which could turn them an unappealing brown and dampen their flavor. For chopping parsley, use the rocking method. Begin by holding your knife with your four fingers curled under for protection, and bunch up the parsley. Then, rock the knife back and forth along the bundle of parsley, keeping the tip of the blade always in contact with the cutting board. Repeat this motion, even making a crisscross pattern across the parsley until it's very fine.

For the mint, larger leaves require a slightly different technique. Stack the individual leaves and roll them up together. Turn the roll so it's horizontal, and hold it tight by gently grasping the roll with your fingertips. Then, start the rocking motion as you slice along the roll of mint. This will create lovely mint ribbons. Continue slicing the mint with the rocking technique to get it even finer.