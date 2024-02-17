The Pastry Tool Perfect For Safely Washing Plastic Cutting Boards

No matter what dish you're tackling in the kitchen, the odds are good that you'll need the services of a cutting board at some point. From deboning a chicken breast to thinly slicing a tomato, these tools are irreplaceable when prepping food. However, over time, all that chopping and dicing will cut small channels into the surface of the board, creating a haven for bacteria to flourish. To keep your kitchen sanitary, it's essential to thoroughly wash cutting boards every time they're used.

As part of the washing process, cutting boards need to be scraped to prevent food from becoming stuck in the worn grooves. Using a knife for this task will quickly dull the blade and likely do damage to the cutting board surface as well. Instead, try using a pastry scraper. Designed to cut and manage dough, these rigid utensils come in a variety of materials and sizes and are perfect for scouring the surface of a dirty cutting board. They are gentle enough to avoid damage to the board's finish but strong enough to effectively clean off residual food debris.