For Perfectly Cooked Eggs, Choose The Right Spatula For The Job

Having the right tools in the kitchen is always important to ensure a successful cooking experience. Thanks to their fragile nature, this is especially true when it comes to cooking eggs. This is why non-stick pans and cast iron skillets are so popular for making omelets and frying or scrambling eggs. They are the best tools for the job. But there is another instrument that often gets overlooked despite being just as essential. And that's using the right spatula.

Spatulas matter for a couple of different reasons and the risk of scratching up a non-stick pan with a metal utensil isn't the only one. Even the simplest sunnyside-up egg can end up with a broken yolk from folding over the side of the spatula or falling back into the pan. Likewise, scrambled eggs can clump up and cook poorly with the wrong material, creating a mess of stuck-on food that will be a pain to clean after breakfast. And of course, you have to have the right tool to pull poached eggs out of the pot or all of that work will be for naught.

As you can see, it's super important to match your spatula with the type of eggs that you're making. This is not a one-size-fits-all situation. Sure, that does mean you'll probably need a whole collection, but it will be well worth it in the end.