Ranch Is The Flavor-Packed Ingredient For Game-Changing Deviled Eggs

A great deviled egg begins with the egg being cooked properly. While soft-boiled eggs, medium-boiled, and hard-boiled eggs all bring a uniquely delectable texture to the breakfast table, deviled eggs call for hard-boiled yolks so the filling will hold its shape. So you'll want to boil those eggs for 12 minutes, the ideal boiling time for perfectly yellow yolks without that pesky green outer ring. As a clever hack for easy-to-peel-boiled eggs, add 1 teaspoon of baking soda to your water once it's boiling; the alkaline in the baking soda will help the eggs detach a bit from the shells for easier peeling.

When you're ready to make your upgraded filling, add one packet of ranch seasoning to your yolks, mayonnaise, and other ingredients, and mash it together with a fork. Alternatively, you can use your food processor to get your egg filling smooth; a deliciously creamy texture is ideal if you prefer using a piping bag to fill your whites for a sophisticated flair.

Don't have ranch seasoning, but you've got a bottle of ranch salad dressing in your fridge? Go ahead and add two tablespoons of your dressing to your egg filling instead. And if you feel like getting even more hands-on, feel free to make a ranch dressing to mix with your yolks — with some sour cream, mayonnaise, buttermilk, and seasoning to taste, you've got a solid addition to a smashingly good appetizer.