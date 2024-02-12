Flaxseed Is Your Secret Ingredient For Delicious Vegan French Toast

Vegans don't have to miss out on a comforting Sunday morning plate of French toast on account of eggs. It's still possible to retain the soft, custardy center and caramelized exterior of classic French toast without them — or milk and butter from a cow, for that matter. When ground and mixed with water, flax seeds provide an egg replacement so spot-on it might even win over the egg purists at your brunch table.

Known among vegan and egg-intolerant circles as a flax egg, the concoction couldn't be simpler to make at home. For every egg needed in your recipe, mix a tablespoon of ground flax seeds and 2½ to 3 tablespoons of water, letting it sit until it starts to congeal. It's such a tried-and-true alternative that when it comes to using flax eggs to make vegan French toast, professional chefs — even non-vegan ones, like Cornbread and Kimchi founder LaMara Davidson, who recommended the technique to Martha Stewart readers — approve of the swap. Still, there are some important things to keep in mind to get the most out of this method.