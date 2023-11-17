How To Tell If Your Olive Garden Salmon Is Farm-Raised Or Wild-Caught

On an average year, Americans collectively eat around 420,000 metric tons of salmon in an assortment of recipes, which is a lot of fish. When it comes to restaurants, salmon is a popular seafood offering popping up on menus at establishments like Olive Garden. Is the salmon at the Italian restaurant chain farm-raised or wild-caught, and how can you tell the difference?

Farm-raised salmon gets a bit of a bad rap with concerns over its sustainability and overall nutritional value, making some consumers second guess the fish. It should be easy to tell from looking at the salmon on your plate whether it's farm-raised. Wild-caught salmon has a slightly different color than farmed-raised salmon. It's more of a reddish-orange than a pinkish-orange, as is the case of farm-raised. Farm-raised salmon is naturally white since the fish doesn't have the same diet as its wild kin, but farmers add carotenoids, which are pigment compounds, that give the fish a similar but distinctly different hue. Wild fish also tend to have stronger tails, making it more pronounced on their bodies comparatively, but this is unlikely to help you at Olive Garden since the restaurant serves salmon filets.

Taste obviously plays a crucial factor. Wild salmon have a stronger, more distinct taste that some may find fishy compared to a duller, more neutral flavor of farm-raised salmon.