Cauliflower Nachos Are A Perfect Keto Option For Taco Night

To prepare the cauliflower, you'll want to break it into florets, and then slice it vertically. This will expose a flat side perfect for catching toppings; if the florets are thick, you might even be able to cut them vertically into thirds. From there, you should consider roasting the cauliflower prior to adding the toppings.

Since nachos are usually only baked long enough to warm the ingredients and melt the cheese, roasting the cauliflower first will ensure it's easy to eat. Toss the cauliflower in oil, then season it with a little salt as well as any other desired spices, and bake it until it starts to turn golden brown. If you want to build a spicy nacho dish, top it with a little chili powder or cayenne pepper.

You can use frozen cauliflower here. However, you'll want to bake the florets for a little while — just enough to let the water evaporate and be able to cut them easily before roasting them.