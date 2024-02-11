Cauliflower Nachos Are A Perfect Keto Option For Taco Night
Homemade nachos are the perfect snack for taco night because they're so customizable. You can top them with any veggies, cheese, or sauce that you want — from classic add-ons like steak and jalapeños to more unique varieties like buffalo chicken or Philly cheesesteak. It's all in the layering, but nachos don't technically have to be made with chips; you can use anything as the base for this snack. If you're looking for a keto-friendly option, try making them with cauliflower.
The key here is to slice the cauliflower to resemble chips, rather than florets. While you can do the latter, cutting those florets in half offers a flat surface area, which will help the toppings stick and will be easier to eat. Following a keto diet means lowering your carb intake, and cauliflower is carb-friendly. More importantly, it's a mild-tasting veggie; it takes on the flavors it's enhanced with, making it the perfect backdrop for low-carb nachos.
How to make cauliflower nachos
To prepare the cauliflower, you'll want to break it into florets, and then slice it vertically. This will expose a flat side perfect for catching toppings; if the florets are thick, you might even be able to cut them vertically into thirds. From there, you should consider roasting the cauliflower prior to adding the toppings.
Since nachos are usually only baked long enough to warm the ingredients and melt the cheese, roasting the cauliflower first will ensure it's easy to eat. Toss the cauliflower in oil, then season it with a little salt as well as any other desired spices, and bake it until it starts to turn golden brown. If you want to build a spicy nacho dish, top it with a little chili powder or cayenne pepper.
You can use frozen cauliflower here. However, you'll want to bake the florets for a little while — just enough to let the water evaporate and be able to cut them easily before roasting them.
Taking cauliflower nachos to the next level
When it comes to building your keto-friendly nachos, you can use all the same ingredients you would normally use. Nachos are usually loaded with cheese, protein, and veggies, all of which are low-carb, meaning you won't have to change much. Slice up some jalapeños, sweet onion, and a little cilantro; top the cauliflower with cheese, and you have a basic nachos dish.
For a more filling meal, pick your protein, but make sure it's fully cooked before adding it; the nachos won't be in the oven long enough to safely cook the meat. If you have leftover nachos, you can refrigerate them, but it's best to reheat them in the oven. Warming the cauliflower in the microwave will likely result in a mushy vegetable and an unappealing texture. Leftover cauliflower lasts up to five days in the refrigerator before it loses its freshness.