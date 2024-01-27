Top Chef Hung Huynh's Pro-Tip For Upgrading Roasted Cauliflower

Those trying to cut back on their meat and starch intake might turn to whole-roasted cauliflower or cauliflower steaks as a healthy main or hearty side. When cooked just right, the cruciferous vegetable can take on a meaty texture. Meanwhile, its mild flavor soaks up butter, garlic, and other ingredients beautifully.

Though it's been trendy in the past couple of years, giving cauliflower the spotlight is not a brand-new thing. Back in 2015, nine years after taking home the gold on the third season of Bravo's "Top Chef," Vietnamese-American Chef Hung Huynh cooked up a version for none other than "Gossip Girl" star Blake Lively. His version included pomegranate seeds, the tart winter fruit that happens to be taking over TikTok right now.

Lively raved about it on her former lifestyle website per Bravo, writing, "Once Chef Hung touches cauliflower, it becomes the heart of a beautiful winter medley." Here's how the chef tackled the dish.