Kue Keju: The Indonesian Cheese Cookies With Dutch Origins

Though global cuisine is now at an easier reach than it ever has been before — people in most countries have access to dishes their grandparents couldn't have even dreamed of — there are still some cuisines that haven't yet made significant inroads in a lot of places. Two cuisines you might not be familiar with that have a lot of overlap with each other for historical reasons are Dutch and Indonesian food. And at least one dish common to both cultures is something unlike anything you can find anywhere else.

Whether you call them kue keju or kaastengels, the recipe is the same in both countries: They're essentially cheese cookies. And when you hear "cheese cookies," you should be thinking about savory cheese. These aren't sweet dessert cookies made with cream cheese; this is a recipe that involves specifically Dutch cheeses like gouda or edam. Owing to how they're baked, kue keju wind up with a crispy, crumbly texture and a salty finish unlike any other cookie you can find.