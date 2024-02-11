For Unbeatable Honey Pie, Your Honey Choice Really Matters

If you've been sleeping on a nice jar of honey in your pantry, this type of pie is the perfect reason to crack it open. Since it is the star ingredient of the dessert, you're going to taste it in every bite, so it ought to be the best you can find. Luckily, bees are everywhere, so your nearest farmers market or organic grocery store likely boasts wares from local honey purveyors.

Why does it matter? Not only does local, organic honey have antimicrobial properties that can help ward off allergies, but it also tends to have a richer flavor than ultra-processed honey, whose aromas are dulled by heating and pasteurizing.

As for all the different types of honey to pick from, the particular variety you choose depends on how you like your pie. If you're going for a version that doesn't shock your tastebuds, opt for an accessible kind with a light color and delicate flavor, such as clover or wildflower. Looking for something a little brighter? Orange blossom honey, while light in flavor and hue, packs subtle citrus notes and gets perfectly bronzed in the oven.