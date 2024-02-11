Why Fruit Puree Can Help Achieve An Incredibly Tender Cake

Cake: It's one of humankind's most stellar creations. Whether it's rich, decadent devil's food, or a light and airy angel version; something spectacularly tall and layered, or a single-serve cupcake; paired with frosting or simply as is out of the oven, there are so many ways to eat cake. And perhaps one of the most exciting ways to enjoy a slice is when your favorite fruit gets involved. It might be lemon, pineapple, or a berry like strawberry or blackberry, but no matter what, these punchy natural gems bring concentrated flavor power.

But adding fruit to your cake in the form of a puree may actually be functional as well as delicious. The beauty of fruit puree is that it pulls double duty, bringing major flavor, plus a necessary element that we may not even consider when baking cake: acidity.

It may seem surprising for a sweet dessert, but acid is critical to creating the tender crumb we love in our cake, no matter the inspiration. Gluten, a protein present in cake thanks to flour, can develop into long chains and while that may be desirable in other cases (like some breads), when it comes to cake, those strands add up to toughness. Enter acid, which works against the development of that network, resulting in smaller strands, thus a softer texture. Acid also works in tandem with leavening agents like baking soda, which provides lift, and an airier cake is also a softer, more cloud-like experience.