Rice Cake Lasagna Is The Ultimate Italian And Korean Mashup

One of the most iconic Italian comfort foods, classic lasagna is beloved for being a decadent, hearty dish featuring layer upon layer of broad yet flat noodles, ground meat, sauce, and assorted cheeses. A Korean spin on the traditional pasta bake has a similar layered configuration, albeit with plenty of ingenious ingredient swaps to really perk things up. One of the most surprising and flat-out fun updates is to use Korean rice cakes in place of noodles, which offer a vastly different — albeit equally satisfying — texture.

Korean rice cakes, which can be found at Korean grocers and other specialty grocery stores, are made with rice flour and typically come in two distinct varieties. Some rice cakes are formed into the shape of a cylinder or stick, while others are sliced into coins so they lay flat. Both types of rice cake offer a singular texture that's often described as springy, which gives them a pleasant bite after cooking; better still, either shape can be used for a stellar cheesy baked casserole. Like lasagna noodles, rice cakes don't impart a ton of flavor on their own. However, they make the perfect vehicle for the bolder components of this distinctive lasagna dish, which can include multiple flavorful sauces plus spicy chili oil for infusing the perfect amount of heat.