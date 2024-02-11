Crisp Up Chickpeas For A Deliciously Gluten-Free Crouton Swap

Similar to other types of beans, cooked chickpeas are naturally soft and tender. While this moist texture is ideal for soups, tuna salad dupes, and hummus spreads, the goal here is to get them nice and crunchy to resemble a proper crouton. So what's the best way to make crispy chickpeas?

An air fryer is a tried-and-true method for perfecting crispy chickpeas. Air fryers are handy kitchen gadgets that can cook, roast, bake, and fry foods twice as fast as conventional ovens using convection (circulating hot air) which makes them ideal for yielding a batch of chickpea croutons in a flash. If you don't have an air fryer, a normal oven, though it will take longer, will also work. (But the convection setting, if you have it, is even better.) If all else fails, you can also get chickpeas charred and crispy by sautéeing them on the stovetop. Whichever cooking method you prefer, drizzling them with oil is a step you shouldn't skip if you want to achieve a decadent crunch. Because it's tedious, removing the chickpea skins is optional, but because they can retain moisture, ditching the skin makes for an even crunchier texture.

Whether you make these crouton alternatives from canned or dried chickpeas is ultimately up to you. If you're using dried chickpeas, just remember to soak them overnight before cooking them, which is said to make them more easily digested.