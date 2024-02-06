Popeyes' First-Ever Super Bowl Ad Is Officially Here

Popeyes' first-ever Super Bowl ad will air during the game this Sunday — but you can watch an extended version right now, ahead of the big game (click the image above to watch). You won't even get flagged for a false start.

The ad stars comedian Ken Jeong playing Howie, a man who cryogenically froze himself in 1972 to wait for the perfect chicken wing. Howie reenters the world to discover a better wing has finally been brought to fruition by Popeyes, declaring his first meal in 52 years crispy and juicy. He also finds the advances of the past 50 years somewhat overwhelming, but at least he has five flavors of Popeyes wings in steady supply to help him through the shock.

Sami Siddiqui, President of Popeyes U.S. & Canada, says, "Ken Jeong is a comedic genius who really makes this commercial a lot of fun to watch." The ad was directed by Calmatic, best known for the 2023 remakes of "House Party," and "White Men Can't Jump," and the award-winning "Old Town Road" music video for Lil Nas X. This ad isn't his first Super Bowl spot; he also directed the catchy 2020 Turbo Tax ad, "All People Are Tax People."

The Popeyes ad starts with the famed score from "2001: A Space Odyssey," which recently made a resurgence in the "Barbie" movie last year. It's an epic cultural backdrop for an ad about chicken wings, indicating how significant Popeyes considers the long-awaited launch of its offerings.