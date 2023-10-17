Popeyes' New TRUFF Collab Wants You (And Your Food) To Get Fancy

Customers aren't limited to getting the sauce on the chicken sandwich, either. The mayo itself is purchasable for $1-2 per cup (extremely expensive for a condiment, but this is a luxury brand we're talking about) and can also be added to any menu item using the Popeyes app.

That's not the end of the collaboration between the two, either. Popeyes and TRUFF are also sponsoring an image contest hosted by content creator Wisdom Kaye in which fans can post TikTok videos with the #PopeyesContest hashtag and the company's "So You Think You're Fancy" sound showing how fancy they can get with their chicken sandwiches. Will there be canes? Top hats? Maybe even — dare we speak it — monocles? The sky is the limit. The winner, meanwhile, will get four spots on the Popeyes yachtsteraunt, which is exactly what it sounds like and which sets sail next spring.

If you've ever wanted to try a Popeyes sandwich with fancy sauce, today is your lucky day. And, hey, if you've ever wanted to ride a luxury boat sponsored by a fast-food chicken giant (and who wouldn't be enticed?), your day might be even luckier.