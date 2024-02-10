Swiss Steak Is Probably Not What You Think It Is

If you've ever dined on the saucy, hearty meal that is Swiss steak, you may have thought you were dining on traditional Swiss food. However, if you try to order the meal in Switzerland, you will probably get more than a few puzzled glances. It turns out that Swiss steak doesn't originate from Switzerland, despite what the name implies and what many diners may have expected. Fun fact: French fries also don't originate from France.

A Swiss steak takes the heartiness and savoriness of beef and combines it with the sweet tanginess of tomatoes and onions. The meat is cooked in a tomato sauce that conjures up some of the greatest Italian dishes, but nope, the dish doesn't originate from there, either. It's an American classic, which we will get to in a minute. So, why is the smothered steak called a Swiss steak? Does it have holes in the meat like Swiss cheese? Well, the meal actually gets its title from the way that the meat is tenderized.

For a Swiss steak meal, you probably shouldn't utilize a cut of Wagyu steak or even a ribeye, as those steaks are best served seared. Typically, the meal is made with less expensive cuts of meat, i.e. slightly tougher cuts that are harder to chew. Think bottom round or chuck, for instance. Traditionally, these steak cuts were run through a tenderizing machine called a swisser.