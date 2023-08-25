How To Use Your Slow Cooker To Perfect Your Grilled Meat

Have you ever tried to cook a large, bone-in cut of meat on the grill only to have it turn out unevenly cooked? The outside is perfectly charred but the inside is still much too raw for your liking? Or, debatably worse, in trying to get the interior of the meat up to temperature, the outside is now too burnt to be salvageable? There's actually an easy fix for this, and it comes in the form of a slow cooker.

Yes, a slow cooker. Usually the provenance of stews and meaty dishes meant to be pull-apart tender, it can also be the key to perfect grilled meat. The slow cooker's low-and-slow style of heating food gently will bring any large cuts of meat to a suitable cooking temperature. All you need to do is to place the seasoned pieces of meat into the crock, and leave it alone to cook for 1-2 hours. Remember, the goal at this step is not to cook it completely, but rather to get it close to your preferred doneness. Then you can transfer the meat to a hot grill to sear the surface, and it will all be done at the correct temperature. Perfectly cooked on the inside and the outside!