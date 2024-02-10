Costco's Frozen Cauliflower Crust Pizza Is A Gluten-Free Favorite

Some gluten-free pizzas might be good relative to the rest of the options available in the gluten-free category, but Redditors rave about how Costco's cauliflower crust pizza is the best frozen pizza they've had in general. In the Costco subreddit, responding to a post about how "fire" the pizza is, Redditors expressed their agreement, stating, "This is our favorite frozen pizza now," "I like it more than most other pizza," and "This is my favorite frozen pizza of all time, and [to be honest] it's better than a lot of fresh pizza." Others said they couldn't have gluten for various reasons and also agreed that this is the best gluten-free crust they've tried.

Many also agree that the delicious cauliflower crust is super crispy — a big plus for gluten-free pizza, which can sometimes taste chewy and doughy. A Redditor who was surprised by the tastiness of the crust exclaimed, "This is the best frozen pizza I've ever tried — I've been curious about the cauliflower crust but [was] too chicken to try it until recently." Another wrote, "Can confirm it is SO good. I couldn't believe it was cauliflower crust[,] it was so crisp and just perfectly thin."

Some people advised overcooking it a bit to achieve a perfectly crispy crust, keeping it in the oven a few minutes longer than what the instructions recommend to boost the crunchiness. In addition to the crunchy thin crust, the sauce and the roasted veggies — which include bell peppers, mushrooms, onions, and zucchini — are all big draws to this gluten-free frozen pizza.