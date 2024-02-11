What's The Deal With TikTok's Viral Swamp Soup?

If you're looking for a way to use up your leftovers from a previous meal, swamp soup can help you find a new use for your leftover ingredients. The soup was first shared by Meredith Hayden on her TikTok page, Wishbone Kitchen. In Hayden's video, she shared that she created the recipe because of how much she hated eating leftovers, so she wanted to transform her ingredients into a new dish.

The soup blends together quite a few interesting, salty flavors. It gets its bright green hue from adding in cooked spinach, jalapenos, and parsley — and that may be the reason for its name. The ingredients are blended with seasonings — like ginger and garlic — and broth to make the soup base. Other flavorings, like soy sauce, salt, lime juice, or tamari can also be added.

The soup can be bulked up with some added protein. The mild-tasting roasted chicken pairs well with the strong flavors of garlic, jalapenos, and ginger. It can be added to the soup pot along with the blended veggies, broth, and some cooked, fluffy rice. The resulting taste is vibrant and fresh with a little bit of spice.