The Key To Crispy Dumplings Is A Little Cornstarch

If you want to go crazy, fully dredge the raw dumplings in cornstarch and use a hybrid cooking technique. First, brown their bottoms in a wok or skillet with a small amount of hot oil. Once the bottoms are browned, add water and immediately cover the pan. The resulting steam will create a starchy slurry which will coat the bottom of the pan, eventually creating a crisp-fried, lacy crust coating the bottom of the pan as the water steams away and the starch slurry fries. This method can be a little tricky timing-wise but can be mastered with a little practice.

When it comes to getting that crispy bottom on your dumplings and potstickers, you don't have to go with only cornstarch — potato starch also works in this application. Both are gluten-free and odorless; cornstarch might have a very slight sweetness, but it's unnoticeable in this type of use. Cornstarch can be used to crisp up almost anything that's pan- or even deep-fried: Unlike their counterparts in the American South, Japanese cooks don't dredge their chicken in flour; instead, they use potato starch to get super-crunchy batter-fried chicken. Potato starch, or katakuriko, absorbs hot oil as much as it does water, and the result is a crust that won't lose its crispiness as quickly as one made with wheat starch, used by many Americans in their breading.