For Ultra Creamy Hummus, Break Out The Ice Cubes

Creamy, flavorful hummus is a great source of nutrients and a good addition to any diet. It is an extremely versatile food that can be enjoyed on its own or used in other recipes. Whether you're dipping crunchy vegetables in it as a snack, or using it to replace the mayonnaise on a sandwich, there are plenty of ways to get more hummus in your diet. Since it can be so easy to blow through a tub of store-bought hummus, it's often more economical to make hummus at home.

Making hummus in your kitchen is a simple, budget-friendly way to make as much as you need, or as little — but who are we kidding, you're going to make a lot of it. Usually, the process is foolproof, but sometimes there are literal lumps on the road to an ultra-creamy hummus. If you've found that your homemade hummus is lumpy or grainy, you might consider adding an ice cube or two to the food processor.