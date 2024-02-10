Why Untoasted Bread Is Actually The Best Option For Your BLT

BLTs made with toasted bread lack textural balance because they contain four layers of crunchy ingredients: Bacon, lettuce, tomato, and toasted bread. When you chomp into a BLT with toasted bread, every bite can be really abrasive on your tongue, gums, and the inside of your cheeks because the texture of every ingredient you're gnawing into is too crispy. You may even get sharp food debris stuck in between your teeth. Your sandwich is also likely to break apart with every bite because all of that crispiness makes your ingredients more brittle, resulting in messy crumbs and even ingredients falling out of your sandwich as you eat.

When you make a BLT with thick, soft bread, every bite begins with a fluffy layer of bread that makes it easier to enjoy the crunchier ingredients to come. The charred taste of toasted bread can amplify the burnt flavor of your bacon in an unpleasant way (which may be why you need to avoid frying bacon for BLTs). However, untoasted bread gives your BLT a more flavorful balance because its mild flavor allows the smokiness of your bacon to shine through pleasantly. A thick, soft bread also keeps ingredients from falling out of your sandwich as you eat because it provides a substantial, yet delicate layer to nestle them, resulting in less messy crumbs. Those who have tried a BLT with untoasted bread have expressed on social media why it works.