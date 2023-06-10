Give Your BLT A New Lease On Life By Turning It Into Pasta Salad

When deciding what to eat for lunch, you can't go wrong with a classic, crunchy BLT. It's hard to believe just three main ingredients can pull together for a sandwich almost everyone loves, but what if we said there was a new way to enjoy that iconic bacon, lettuce, and tomato combo? Enter the BLT pasta salad.

Pasta salad, whether mixed with a mayonnaise-based sauce or a vinaigrette, offers a hearty take on traditional salad. In the case of the BLT pasta salad, bacon, lettuce, and tomato all serve as the dish's main flavor elements, but don't be afraid to get creative with the mayonnaise. You can opt for traditional mayo and keep it simple, or create your own flavored mayo to reach a new level of deliciousness. Noodles should be short and ideally in spirals (think rotini, fusilli, and cavatappi), though farfalle will also work. Once you trade in toasted bread for cooked pasta, you'll wonder where this tasty take has been all your life.