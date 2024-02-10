Vinegar Is The Simple Secret To Cleaning Your Milk Frother

When cleaning your milk frother, you want a cleaning solution that's strong enough to break down the milk residue but not so strong that it corrodes the metal underneath. Additionally, because your milk frother comes in contact with something you ingest, you also want to use a non-toxic, food-safe cleaning product. "The important thing about vinegar is that it doesn't release fumes that can irritate your eyes and lungs and it is not toxic," Dr. Maria Vila, DO, medical advisor for eMediHealth shared with The Zoe Report. (While vinegar is great for cleaning small appliances, keep in mind that disinfecting from mold, mildew, or serious bacteria, is better achieved with bleach, per NSF.)

The main thing that makes vinegar effective at cleaning your milk frother is that it contains about five percent acetic acid. Per the Harvard School of Public Health, vinegar's acidity makes it great at breaking down proteins, like milk proteins, which makes the milk particles easy to wipe away. One important tip to remember is that you'll want to dilute your vinegar with water so that it's not too strong, especially if you're going to be using it for routine cleaning. Additionally, according to Medical News Today, vinegar is safe to have in contact with your skin in diluted concentrations for short periods of time, but prolonged exposure can cause skin irritation. So, remember to wear gloves when cleaning with vinegar.