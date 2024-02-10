Muscadine Wine: The Sweet Drink That Takes A Special Type Of Grape

If you have an aversion to sweet wines, you should still try a taste of this unique drink. In fact, muscadine wine isn't necessarily as overtly sweet as it once was because modern winemakers have a better understanding of how to ferment the fruit and no longer simply stir in excess sugar to combat the grape's bitter bite. Muscadine wine is also at its best when poured shortly after it's been bottled and served chilled.

Though the thick skin of these grapes affects their flavor, this protective peel may be what makes muscadine the wine of the future. It makes the grape less prone to rotting and better equipped to keep out diseases. The fruit is also better at combating phylloxera, an insect that destroyed countless European vineyards in the 1800s. As the climate continues to change, many wines may become more difficult to make, but the comparatively low maintenance and more robust muscadine grape will be less susceptible to these climatological challenges.

Climate concerns aren't the only reason why muscadine wine may be the drink of the future. For instance, a brewer could be set back as much as $2,000 for a ton of Pinot Noir grapes, while the same size shipment of muscadine grapes will cost just $300. A wine made from cheap grapes that is better suited to the changing climate is definitely a wise investment for vintners everywhere.