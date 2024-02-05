What's The Deal With The Burnaway Cake Trend On TikTok?

If you've been on TikTok recently, you've likely noticed an epic trend of people showing off their burnaway cakes. A burnaway cake is a cake that reveals hidden images and messages when you burn away its top layer by setting it on fire. The dramatic anticipation that these create makes them one of the best cake hacks every baker will wish they knew sooner. Making one of these fun cakes is actually quite simple.

To make your burnaway cake, you'll need an image printed on wafer paper. This image will be the top layer of your cake to create mystery and intrigue before you burn it away to reveal the fun surprise. That revelation will be a second image printed on edible icing paper. Cut your images out and ready them for layering on your cake.

Take the image you want to reveal and put it on top of your cake. Add a double-layered frosted border around that image with a pastry piping bag. Chill the cake in your refrigerator to solidify the frosting. Bring it out and place the burnaway image above the frosted border. Make another frosted border above the burnaway image, creating an aesthetically pleasing cake. Grab your click lighter, set the image on top of the cake on fire, and watch it burn away to reveal your surprise! So, how did this TikTok trend start?