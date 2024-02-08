Achieve A Truly Perfect Cup Of Coffee With Your Kitchen Scale

The "golden ratio" for measuring out your coffee grounds is pretty well known: Add about 2 tablespoons of grounds for every cup of water (a cup is 6 ounces when we talk about coffee). But do you measure it out precisely every morning, or do you eventually start eyeballing it and tossing in a couple of spoonfuls of grounds? After all, precise measurements require focus, and you haven't even drank your morning coffee yet, so how can you focus? But you could make that easier by putting a kitchen scale to use if you've got one.

A kitchen scale helps because not all coffee beans are created equal. Darker coffee roasts are less dense than lighter roasts because dark roasted coffee beans have been roasted for longer. This means that more moisture has evaporated, so they'll weigh less despite being the same size as lighter roasted coffee beans (which are roasted for less time and have more moisture). It's not a huge difference, but it means that a perfect tablespoon of one weighs differently than a tablespoon of the other.