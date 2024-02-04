Tart Apples Are Your Ticket To Decadent Dessert Fries

If you are interested in making apple fries at home but are missing some of the essentials to mimic the Legoland version, there are many ways you can adapt the recipe. If you only have sweet apples on hand, like Red Delicious, Fuji, or Gala Apples, and you still want to give apple fries a go, don't worry. You can mitigate an overly sweet situation by adding in something sour — a splash of lemon juice will get the job done. Just make sure to use larger apples so that you end up with larger fries.

Or, if you do not have a deep-fryer, there are plenty of air fryer iterations that will also help you achieve that crave-worthy, crispy crunch. There are numerous videos on TikTok sharing how simple it is to make this treat in the popular kitchen appliance. One content creator even went so far as to flavor the fries' flour coating a generous sprinkling of cinnamon to complement the fruit.

There are many paths you can take in your apple fry endeavor. As long as you add an element of tartness, you can't go wrong.