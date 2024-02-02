Here's How Long That Hummus Will Stay Fresh After Opening

Hummus is a creamy and popular dip thanks to its agreeable and mild taste, pairing well with anything from fluffy pita triangles to spicy rice bowls. The sheer variety of hummus flavors also adds to its popularity, with picks from savory roasted garlic hummus to bright sweet potato varieties available on store shelves. The dip is a great choice to set out with other appetizers on game day, but a lot of hummus lovers choose to keep a container of it in the fridge to snack on throughout the week. However, it won't stay fresh forever.

When stored properly, store-bought hummus should maintain its savory flavors for up to seven days. Homemade varieties, which lack the preservatives or high-pressure processing techniques used to preserve commercial hummus, will usually hold for a shorter period of up to four days. Of course, every batch of hummus is different, so don't feel obligated to chuck it once that time is up. A bad taste or smell is the biggest indicator of hummus gone bad. If you're a fan of store-bought hummus, remember to check the packaging to see when the dip might expire.

If your hummus isn't stored correctly, its shelf-life will decrease substantially. Here's how to store hummus correctly so you can enjoy the beloved spread for as long as possible.