The Briny Addition That Gives Vegetable Stock A Burst Of Umami

Whether you use it as the base for a stew or drink it straight from a mug when you're feeling under the weather, vegetable stock is a hearty and versatile ingredient with dozens of applications. Unlike vegetable broth, vegetable stock is made from whole veggies and simmered for at least two hours for a more robust vegetal flavor. Delicious as it may be, sometimes vegetable stock lacks the umami depth that's typically found in meat-sourced stocks. However, with the help of one small briny ingredient, you can up the savory spirit of your favorite vegetable stock. Enter olives.

Olives are high in an amino acid called glutamate, which is responsible for the umami flavor profile. Including them in your vegetable stock is an easy way to provide it with a full-bodied and satisfyingly savory depth that complements the earthy essence of the other vegetables. Olives are typically sold in brine, and if your favorite olive jar is packaged with a fermented brine, it can contribute to the development of complex flavors and bolster its umami essence.

Adding olives to your vegetable stock is as easy as dropping a handful into your pot of simmering veggies. For a more pronounced umami flavor, introduce them earlier in the cooking process, but if you want a more understated savory presence, incorporate them into the mix about halfway through the cooking process.