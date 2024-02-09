A Drizzle Of Milk Will Help Stop Your Lasagna Corners From Getting Overly Burnt

The key to avoiding the common lasagna pitfall of burnt, too-crispy edges is ensuring that you have enough liquid in the pan for the noodles to retain moisture while cooking. Lasagna noodles dry out quickly and easily. Therefore, it's important to saturate them with enough sauce and spread your filling all the way to the edges. This is exactly where adding a drizzle of milk comes in handy.

Simply drizzle some milk over the edges of the casserole before baking, and the extra liquid — up to ½ cup will suffice in most situations — will prevent the edges of your lasagna from getting dry, resulting in an evenly cooked dish that you can consume in full without worrying about that unpleasant, burnt-edge crunch. If you don't have any milk on hand, you can indeed use water — but it's important to note that this may slightly dilute your sauce, so milk is preferred.

As an added measure of moisture retention, consider covering your lasagna pan loosely with foil to keep the entire top layer from crisping too much. And if you're using no-boil noodles, which are more absorbent than regular noodles, you can add additional water directly to the sauce. But if you go that route, there's no need to add additional liquid to the edges — you don't want your lasagna to get soupy.