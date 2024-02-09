Step Aside Go-Gurt, Aldi's Moo Tubes Are A Delicious Copycat

Though most of the products lining Aldi's shelves are private label, the German grocery chain carries a select number of major brands if there's a high enough demand for them. In the yogurt section, you'll find Danimals and YoCrunch, but if you're looking for Go-Gurt, you'll only be able to buy an Aldi copycat version of it called Moo Tubes, which is sold under the store's Friendly Farms yogurt brand. In some cases, store brands are subpar to name brands, but with Aldi's Moo Tubes, that doesn't seem to be the case. Indeed, both products offer a convenient way to consume the fermented dairy product in a nifty plastic tube.

Even if you don't typically shop at Aldi, Moo Tubes may still be worth seeking out for their lower price point. While prices vary by location, a 16-ounce box of Go-Gurt can cost almost $4, but at Aldi, you can get the same amount for generally under $2 depending on where you shop. Unless you really care about the brand, when it comes to portable, tubular yogurt, Moo Tubes would appear to be the better deal.