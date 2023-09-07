You Should Really Clean The Inside Of Your Dishwasher Door

The importance of cleaning your kitchen can't be overstated. This is where you prepare your food, after all; you're going to want to make sure every surface is disinfected and free of harmful bacteria and toxic substances. But while we know about degreasing and disinfecting, one thing we often forget is that appliances built for cleaning need to themselves get cleaned.

It's sort of a "who watches the watchman" situation, and failing to clean the cleaning appliances themselves — the sink, the garbage disposal, etc. — can lead to them not being able to do their jobs. And one of the most crucial appliances to clean is one of your biggest: the dishwasher.

Really, the whole dishwasher needs a cleaning from time to time, but the part of it that especially needs extra attention is the door. The problem specifically has to do with the rubber seal, which can be a breeding ground for stuff you absolutely do not want anywhere near your lungs.