Swap Spaghetti With Orzo For Carbonara And Witness Greatness

Super simple spaghetti carbonara still manages to be divisive. Any version is bound to elicit comments from purists and experimenters alike (like the way some cooks are adamant that you must use guanciale and no cream or garlic, ever). But really, it's one of the most flexible recipes you can have in your arsenal. Many people usually have some kind of pasta and cured pork on hand, as well as eggs and cheese. Frankly, any combination of these ingredients is going to produce something delicious and filling — and isn't that the point? You can make pasta swaps for whatever you have on hand, but if you're looking for something quick, easy, and comforting, try switching the spaghetti in your carbonara for orzo.

A small pasta shaped like rice, orzo cooks quickly, and a little goes a long way; the little grains are perfect for taking on big, bold flavors. The end result is a risotto-like dish with the taste of a silky smooth carbonara — it's something you'll want to grab a spoon for.