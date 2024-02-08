Candied Ginger Is The Powerful Ingredient Swap For Bold Apple Pie

When it comes to tasty desserts for warming up on a cold night, a steaming hot plate of apple pie is always a great choice. Not only is it just delicious, but it's full of cozy spices such as cinnamon, allspice, and ginger, which add to the warm feel of the dish.

But, rather than sticking with these standard spices, why not mix things up a little bit and crank up the volume by swapping ground ginger, a staple in many variations of this dessert recipe, for a candied variety instead? Candied ginger, sometimes called crystalized ginger, is fresh ginger that's been cut into chunks or slices, cooked, and then doused and crystallized in sugar. It tends to be a bit stronger and has more of a kick to it than ground ginger, which can give your dessert a bold flavor.

So, how do you use this variation of ginger in your apple pie? Knowing the answer is the key to trying this ingredient swap for yourself. And, there are a few additions to add to your candied ginger apple pie to really complement the flavor.