Why You Should Usually Avoid Putting Wet Batter In An Air Fryer

Air fryers are impressive devices that allow you to enjoy the great taste of fried foods while using less oil than you would with conventional deep frying. However, they're not always suitable for certain types of recipes. This includes foods with a wet batter, which is a technique that combines dry ingredients with some sort of liquid, such as buttermilk or a pickle brine solution. While incorporating liquid into batter can enhance taste and texture, it can make for a messy and inconvenient air frying process.

The major issue is the liquid components of wet batter may not stick to the food that's being air-fried as they would when deep frying. The larger volume of oil keeps wet batter in place while it cooks, while a lower volume of oil won't be able to handle the task. The result is a less-than-pleasing finished product, as well as a messy air fryer. Wet batter has a tendency to sully air fryer baskets, which means you'll need to clean up the mess before using the device again.