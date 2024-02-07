Apple Cider Vinegar Is A Slept-On Ingredient For Homemade Pickles

Search for any recipe for homemade pickles and you're likely to stumble upon a pickle brine concoction with a base of white vinegar or rice vinegar mixed with water. The flavoring of your pickles comes from the spices you add to that mixture, while the water you use can affect the texture of the pickles. But what if you could infuse your homemade pickles with more than just the vinegar's sourness from the very start? Enter apple cider vinegar, a fruity, tangy vinegar base to try out in your next pickle brine.

You may not have thought to try it out before, but apple cider vinegar is perfectly suited to your pickles, just like any other vinegar. Simply one-to-one substitute your usual choice of vinegar for apple cider vinegar and make your pickle brine as usual. The result is a delicately fruit-flavored pickle that is difficult to achieve using any other vinegar. As long as you use apple cider vinegar with 5% acetic acid, it will be strong enough to create flavorful pickles at home.