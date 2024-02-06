Why Aldi's Chunky Guacamole Is Probably A Better Buy Than Trader Joe's

Guacamole is a great thing to have hanging around your refrigerator, whether you use it as a dip for your favorite brand of chips or as an alternative spread for toast. Both Aldi and Trader Joe's have their own versions of chunky guacamole, but the Aldi option seems to offer more value when you compare the two. As a beloved discount grocery chain, Aldi strives to provide its devoted customers with great products at affordable prices. The chunky guacamole is no exception, especially when you compare it to a similar product found at Trader Joe's.

According to the Aldi website, a 15-ounce tub of chunky guac, which equals approximately 14 servings, retails for just $3.65. Conversely, the Trader Joe's website features a 10-ounce container of chunky guacamole for $4.49. The 10-ounce tub is good for about 9 servings, which illustrates what a bargain you're getting at Aldi. For $.84 less, you get 5 extra ounces and 5 additional servings.