Once You Shave Frozen Tomatoes Over Burrata You'll Never Be The Same

Viral food dishes have been a mixture of bizarre and wonderful (admit it, the TikTok-inspired feta pasta was genius). Another internet revelation will blow your socks off — welcome the shaved frozen tomato burrata salad, or otherwise likened to a shaved ice Caprese salad. Tomatoes and burrata are commonly paired with one another; the light, vibrant flavor of the tomatoes gorgeously couples with the creamy, rich cheese. However, the grating of frozen tomatoes proves how this epic duo can be reinvented.

Begin by freezing a medium to large-sized tomato until it is solid. Then, on a plate, break a room-temperature burrata in half (so the buttery filling is exposed) and grate the frozen tomato over the top. Add olive oil, balsamic vinegar, and seasoning to taste. The grated tomato should layer like red snow upon the cheese, with the dressings bringing all those fantastic flavors together. It's an incredible dish that looks expertly created and has that nostalgic bright taste of summer. Breezy and cool, you'll never look at tomatoes the same way.