Why You Should Try Fat-Washing Your Next Cocktail With Foie Gras

By their nature, cocktails can be a lot of things to a lot of people. They can be simple, straightforward, and boozy. They can be complex, sugary, and sweet. They can be elevated and sophisticated. You can start a Saturday morning with a Bloody Mary and end a Saturday night with a Manhattan. The cocktail's very definition as a combination of ingredients denotes a malleability to the needs of the drinker. And sometimes, that need is luxury.

There are few foods more colloquially luxurious than foie gras, which is the fattened liver of a duck or goose. This reputation is derived at least partially from its expense and partially from the skill required to prepare it properly (making it a staple of many a fine dining menu), but foie gras also has an incredibly rich taste that inspires culinary devotees. The high fat content present in the liver gives it this buttery flavor and smooth texture — and, perhaps unexpectedly, makes it perfect for infusion in a unique and unforgettable cocktail. A foie gras fat-washed cocktail is savory and decadent, with a bit of an adventurous flavor that will leave your party guests talking.

Once you procure some foie gras of your own, the process of creating a cocktail out of it really isn't terribly complicated. It starts with fat-washing, which is a technique for infusing the flavors of a fat or oil into alcohol.