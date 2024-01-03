Use Bacon For Easy-To-Make Fat-Washed Old Fashioneds At Home

Usually, you wouldn't think that something called a "fat-washed Old Fashioned" would be pleasant in any way, shape, or form — but if you're a whiskey enthusiast, you'll know that fat-washing it is one of the best ways to add a whole new level of sophisticated flavors to a good Old Fashioned. With the already rich flavors of whiskey mixing with the lush indulgence of the fat infusion without any greasiness, it's a must-have anytime you go to a bar that stocks fat-washed whiskey for these elevated cocktails.

But the best part is, you don't need to go to some fancy and modern bar to get your fix of a fat-washed cocktail. While fat-washing might sound like an advanced mixology technique, all you really need is a quality bottle of whiskey, a fine-mesh strainer or cheesecloth, and a couple of strips of bacon. It won't take more than a few hours of cooking and prep to net yourself a nice bottle of bacon-washed whiskey. While the process might take a bit of patience, you'll probably find it's well worth the effort. Having a bottle of fat-washed whiskey on hand is delightful in more ways than one. Not only can you make specialty Old Fashioneds anytime you want, but you'll also find that it's a surprisingly elegant addition to amplify the rich flavors of ramen.