Use Your Slow Cooker For The Easiest Homemade Beef And Broccoli

To make slow cooker beef and broccoli, set aside some time the morning before serving to slice or cube your beef and measure out your sauce ingredients. Then, compile everything directly in your slow cooker and make sure your beef is evenly coated with the sauce ingredients. Or, even better, the night before you plan on serving this meal, add your sliced steak to a resealable plastic bag along with the water, brown sugar, soy sauce, chopped garlic, and ginger, and allow the mixture to marinate in your refrigerator overnight. The next morning, all you'll need to do is dump the prepared ingredients into your slow cooker. From there, you can turn on the slow cooker and allow it to cook your steak until it's perfectly tender.

The tenderizing process can take as long as seven hours at the low setting to three or four hours at the high setting. When it's done cooking, remove the steak from the slow cooker and gently pull it apart. To thicken the remaining sauce in the slow cooker, you can simply add a small combination of cornstarch and water and let it cook on high for 15 minutes. Then, add the meat back in, along with fresh or thawed broccoli florets, and allow the ingredients to cook all together for another 15 minutes. You can prepare rice to serve with the dish in the meantime. Once you perfect this simple recipe, you can try adding a multitude of ingredients to add more color and texture to the meal, or even try a more complex variation of this simple sauce.