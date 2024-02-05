Add Olives To Your Low-Quality Beer And Taste The Magic

American beer is often the butt of international jokes. Many tend to denigrate the big American macro brews such as Budweiser or Coors as being watery and flavorless. Tides started changing in the 1980s and '90s when the craft beer movement got into full swing in the U.S., but walk into any bar today and you're still more likely to find Bud Light on tap than a locally brewed hazy IPA.

We Americans may love our thin, inexpensive beers, but even traditionalists can admit that sometimes it's nice to switch things up. One way that Midwesterners do this is by dropping some olives into their brews. The combination of beer and green olives is typically called a "beertini," a kind-of cocktail that's also known as the Minnesota (or North Dakota, or Wisconsin, depending on where you are) Martini; or a Dirty PBR when made with Pabst Blue Ribbon beer. Generations of Americans living in the heartland, particularly those with physically demanding jobs, have ended their workdays by tossing a handful (give or take) of green olives into a glass of cold, low-brow American lager.

Olives and lager may not sound like the most intuitive combination, but they work on both a practical level and a gustatory one. It's so simple, it's hardly a cocktail, and yet when the beer and brine meet, the resulting flavor sensation is greater than the sum of its parts.