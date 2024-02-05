What Is An Egg Drop Sandwich And What's It Made Of?

If you hear the words "egg drop," chances are you're probably thinking about the Chinese soup of the same name. However, this sandwich attained popularity thanks to a Korean franchise called EGGDROP. They serve plenty of other drool-worthy items, but their signature is the egg drop sandwich that we're talking about here. The best part is that this sandwich is simple enough that you can make it at home, yet complex enough that it definitely won't bore you.

The components you'll need are pretty simple — it's all about how you put them together. Start with the bread: You'll need a thick, eggy bread with a light, airy texture, which is why the official version uses brioche. Second, you'll need some sort of cheese, and while you can use pretty much any kind you want, the most common choices seem to be cheddar or American cheese (which are great because of how they melt with the rest of the ingredients). Third, adding a meat or meat alternative will amp the game up here — sausage, ham, bacon, or whatever kind you pick will pair well with the eggs.

As the name might indicate, the real star of the show here is going to be the eggs and the sauce, which is where you might take familiar ingredients and head in a slightly different direction with them. The preparation of the eggs is where you need to take special care.