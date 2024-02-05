Hot Chocolate Spoons Are Way Easier To Make Than You'd Think
If you've never heard of hot chocolate spoons, then you're about to get introduced to a fun and delicious chocolate treat that you and your family can enjoy. No, they aren't special utensils that you can use to scoop up spoonfuls of hot chocolate on a cold, winter day. Hot chocolate spoons are basically wooden or silver spoons that are coated with mixed chocolate. You can then dip your chocolate-covered spoon into a cup of hot milk for a sweet treat. A hot chocolate spoon sounds like it might be tricky to make, but it's actually a very straightforward cooking process.
You can make hot chocolate spoons in three simple steps. All you have to do is melt the chocolate, coat the spoon, and allow the chocolate to set. Ready some warm milk (which actually may help you fall asleep) for dipping and then you're ready to enjoy this delicious chocolate treat. And you can customize your hot chocolate spoons to get the fun and special chocolate dessert that you desire.
How to make hot chocolate spoons
For the first step to make hot chocolate spoons, you're going to melt your chocolate. But you don't have to settle for just one kind of chocolate. You can mix together different kinds to give your hot chocolate spoons a sweet yet complex flavor. Try any combination of sweet chocolate, semisweet chocolate, dark chocolate, white chocolate (yes, white chocolate is actually chocolate), milk chocolate, or ruby chocolate. Once you've chosen your chocolate mix, melt the chocolate in a bowl in the microwave in 20-second intervals. After each of these segments, stir the chocolate until it is completely melted.
Now it's time to coat your spoons. Grab each of your spoons, dip them into the melted chocolate, and twirl them around until the head of each spoon is completely covered in your chocolate. Once your spoons are fully coated, place them on a clean surface and pepper the chocolate coatings with your favorite sprinkles. For the final step, let the spoons rest for 30 minutes in the fridge so that the chocolate can cool down and solidify on the spoons. Once the chocolate has stiffened, you can warm up some hot milk to dip your spoons in.
Try these toppings on your hot chocolate spoons
When it comes to choosing the perfect toppings to give your hot chocolate spoons some extra layers of flavor, you've got plenty of options. Just be sure to add your toppings while the chocolate is still melted. You can pepper your spoons with gingerbread crumbs for some gingery spice, or mini marshmallows for some added sugary gooeyness. To give your spoons a little minty flavor, season them with crushed peppermint candies. For a salty and sweet finish, drizzle them with caramel.
Crush up your favorite flavor of M&Ms and use them to give your spoons more candied coating. To add some fire to your chocolate spoons, sprinkle crushed Red Hots on your spoons for a kick of spicy cinnamon. Peanut butter and chocolate always make for a great combination, so sprinkle crushed peanut butter chips on your spoons. Now you know how to make hot chocolate spoons quickly, easily, and deliciously. And these aren't the only unique chocolate treats that you can make in a pinch. You can also try chocolate-covered grapes or chocolate-covered strawberries.