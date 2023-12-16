Does Warm Milk Actually Help You Fall Asleep?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There's nothing worse than lying down in bed only to find that you're unable to sleep. What is one to do other than count sheep and hope that sleep eventually comes around? To fall asleep more easily, some people opt to take melatonin. Meanwhile, others swear by more old-fashioned remedies such as a glass of warm dairy milk. Warm milk is the age-old solution to making one drowsy, but is it a medical marvel or more of a myth?

The answer to that is a bit more complicated than it first appears, and researchers are split on whether warm milk makes one tired. Current research suggests that milk contains an amino acid — tryptophan — that promotes drowsiness. However, there isn't an exact correlation that warm milk before bed actually makes a difference. Likewise, this amino acid is present in milk even when it's cold, so it begs the question of why people prescribe warm milk instead of just milk in general.

Perhaps it's the psychology behind warm milk instead that makes it a potent sleep aid for some. This may explain why some swear by drinking warm milk before bed while it fails to work for others. Let's take a look at the science of what's inside that glass of milk.