Sea Moss Gel Is A Slept-On Ingredient For Vegan Gelatin

In the realm of vegan and vegetarian cooking, sea moss gel is a lesser-known ingredient that can actually be a lifesaver when veganizing gelatin-based recipes. Picture a scenario where you're hosting a gathering of friends, some of whom follow a plant-based lifestyle. You might decide to whip up a delicious dessert, perhaps a pudding or a creamy panna cotta, but you know that gelatin is derived from animal bones. Opting for sea moss gel instead not only ensures that the dish remains vegan- or vegetarian-friendly, but also introduces a rich source of minerals and nutrients.

Also known as "Irish moss," sea moss is a nutrient-dense aquatic vegetable similar to seaweed that is commonly harvested from the Atlantic Ocean. It's a species of red algae called Chondrus crispus. Irish moss has grown to be a cult favorite in the vegan community thanks to a derivative product known as sea moss gel, which acts as a versatile and nutritious thickening agent for various recipes, from gummy candies to mousses and other dishes traditionally reliant on gelatin.

Sea moss gel is the perfect gelatin dupe thanks to a natural compound called carrageenan, which is responsible for its gelling properties. This thickener creates a signature jiggly gelatin texture without compromising on flavor or ethical considerations. That being said, you may have also heard of agar-agar, a similar gelatin substitute also derived from seaweed. The two ingredients have a few key differences.