Why It's Essential To Use Room Temperature Eggs In Carbonara

When you're craving a savory, filling pasta dish, spaghetti carbonara may be exactly what you need. This Italian classic is made with only a few ingredients, mainly pasta, eggs, Parmesan or Pecorino Romano cheese, black pepper, and cured pork. However, the sauce itself requires a bit of careful technique. The raw eggs are blended and cooked with the other ingredients to create that signature creamy texture, but using eggs that are fridge-cold can cause the sauce to turn clumpy. You'll want to make sure they're at room temperature before you add them to the pan.

To make carbonara, the eggs are whisked thoroughly with the other sauce ingredients before tossing it with the pasta. If you mix cold eggs directly into the hot sauce, they can seize and form lumps. Room temperature egg yolks and whites, on the other hand, will mix into the sauce smoothly. If you avoid shocking the rest of the sauce with cold eggs, you should end up with delectably smooth and creamy results.

By definition, room temperature refers to a range between 68 to 72 degrees Fahrenheit. When left out on the kitchen countertop, eggs will reach this temperature after around 20 to 30 minutes — though it's important to pay attention to the temperature of your kitchen. A warm room could heat the eggs up faster, or slower, if your house is chilly. Just be sure not to leave the eggs out for longer than two hours, or they may begin growing foodborne bacteria.