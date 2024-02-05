The Costco Checkout Faux Pas You May Not Have Known About

There's no feeling quite like flashing your Costco membership card and entering a warehouse full of all your essentials in large quantities and at low prices. In 2023, Costco reported a total of 129.5 million cardholders across their 873 warehouses. Whether you're a family of two or ten, Costco's shopping experience is beloved around the world.

With all the benefits that a Costco membership provides, it also comes with a few rules that members are expected to follow. When it comes time to scan and pay for your items, membership cards will be scanned before an employee can begin the checkout process. Per Costco's website, this process is to ensure that the customer has an up-to-date membership and they are using cards that actually belong to them. Most shoppers simply hold onto their membership card, along with a photo ID for verification, and wait until they reach the front of the line for their card to be scanned. However, certain members have gotten creative with this process and it is seriously ticking off Costco employees.

A photo on Reddit showed a membership card placed on a grocery divider, with the caption, "Anyone else put their card in the divider? Do cashiers prefer it or hate it?" According to the comments, this is a definite no-no at most Costco locations.